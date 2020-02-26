If you’ve got a set of big-game antlers, horns or skulls you want to get scored by official Boone & Crockett scorers, there’s a free event for you.
Experts will be on hand at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game Regional Office at 4279 Commerce Circle in Idaho Falls to measure according to Boone & Crockett standards. Submissions for measuring can be dropped off March 11 and picked up between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. March 13.
All submissions will be scored regardless of size.
“Items brought in for measuring must be free of flesh and must have air-dried for a minimum of 60 days,” Fish and Game said in a news release. “Please note that air-drying is not the same as freezer storage.”
Drop-off submissions are required to include the owner’s name, date of harvest, location of harvest, big game unit, county and state, address, phone number and guide’s name and address if applicable.
"Every animal is a trophy to someone and has a memory attached to it," says James Brower with Fish & Game. "We are happy to score any animal brought by, so bring it in if you are curious. All it will cost you is a hunting story."
For more information, call 208-525-7290.