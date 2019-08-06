Tuesday at the Bonneville County Fair was taken up by three showings of 4-H farm animals.
4-H club members roamed through the two animal holding barns at the county's new fairgrounds, making sure their entries were clean and ready to be judged. The first event of the morning was the swine show, followed by the poultry and beef categories.
Fair livestock director K.C. Perez said that just under 100 pigs competed in the show Tuesday morning, where they were judged on the quality of the animal's appearance and the showmanship of it and the child presenting it. He said the new county fairgrounds allowed for more animals to be entered into this year's fair across most of the livestock categories.
"We've been able to expand into a nicer place and still have room to grow," Perez said.
The Helsing family entered five pigs in the fair through the Snake River Wrangler Ropers 4-H club. While some of the family's pigs earned ribbons for second, third and fourth place in the show, father Lance Helsing said the competitive side was less important than the family connection. He competed in the Jefferson County Fair growing up, and his oldest daughter had recently aged out of the competition.
"Now my two youngest are doing it. It never ends," Helsing said.
Ten-year-old Scottland Helsing, the youngest in the family, competed for the second time this year. She said the pigs the family entered were a little smaller this year than last year, but they were still "really good" animals for the show.
Across the fairgrounds, 11-year-old Kadence Shurtz was helping to get her cow Beefcake ready for the afternoon beef show. Kadence had entered horses into the 4-H fair before but this was her first year working with cows.
"With a cow you know it's going to the market at the end, so that's very different than horses. Cows are also a lot more work," Kadence said.
Beefcake was born in early 2018 at the Shurtzes’ farm outside Shelley, where the family raises other cows that aren't for fair competitions. Her mother, Kristin Shurtz, said that getting this cow cleaned and trained for the competition this year had been a family project over the past year.
Next year, Kadence said that she wants to enter a sheep in the county fair and slowly work toward competing with one of every kind of eligible animal — except for possibly pigs, she added after a second.
Wednesday's fair begins at 7:30 a.m. with a sheep show at the Melaleuca 4-H Events Center. Goat shows and livestock judging will follow until the family potluck dinner for all the 4-H competitors begins.