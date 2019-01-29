BOISE — Legislation that would provide some indigent patients in Idaho with free, donated prescription medications was introduced in the House Health & Welfare Committee on Monday.
The bill, sponsored by Rep. Sue Chew, D-Boise, broadens the types of organizations permitted to receive donated prescription drugs and the people who qualify to collect them.
The bill amends portions of the Idaho Legend Drug Donation Act, a volunteer program that began in 2009 for non-controlled substances, to allow community health centers, free medical clinics, designated regional behavioral health centers and pharmacies to receive prescription medications from members of the public. The prescriptions must be unopened, in-date and in good condition.
“We wish to refine and expand who can donate and who can receive donated drugs,” Chew said. “The idea is that they would be brought to one of these four places and then to be dispensed for free to medically indigent patients.”
The bill outlines who's able to receive the donated drugs, stating that they must be an Idaho resident, ineligible for Medicare or Medicaid, unable to afford private prescription insurance, or without the resources needed to pay for prescription medication.
The program is meant to help the "neediest" citizens and those who have no other way to obtain their medicine, Chew said.
The committee’s unanimous vote to introduce the bill clears the way for a full hearing on the proposal; to become law, it still would need to pass the full House and Senate and receive the governor’s signature.
“With prescription drug prices so out of control, we have to do everything we can to ensure that Idahoans who can’t afford medicine can be helped,” Chew said in a press release. “I believe this is a safe and meaningful way to offer that kind of relief to the people who are least able to afford prescription medication.”