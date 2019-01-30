Bingham County Commissioners named the county's new prosecutor and coroner during their Wednesday afternoon meeting.
Deputy county prosecutor Paul Rogers was selected to replace Cleve Colson, who is leaving the position to become a magistrate judge for Bingham County. Paramedic and former deputy coroner Nick Hirschi will take the place of the current coroner, Mike Gardner, who is retiring from his local government positions at the end of the month.
"I deal with (the coroner's office) on a regular basis for work. I have some insight into it and I feel qualified to try and help the county out in this way," Hirschi said.
The nominees for the two openings were decided by the Bingham County Republican Central Committee during their Jan. 24 meeting. Rogers was the only person who applied for the prosecutor opening and the only name submitted for the job. The coroner search was more competitive, with the committee reaching out across the county and submitting three of the six coroner candidates to the commissioners.
"We spent about two and a half hours just visiting with the different coroner applicants before we voted. There were so many qualified candidates in the area," Bingham County Republican Party chair Dan Cravens said.
Hirschi currently works as a paramedic in Idaho Falls and a flight paramedic with Air Idaho Rescue and previously had worked in the county coroner's office for eight years, mostly under Gardner's predecessor.
In addition to Hirschi, the Republican committee also nominated Kirk Nelson and Deborah Wright for the position. Nelson served as a police officer in Pocatello for 32 years before retiring in 2007 and opening a company in Pocatello that provides polygraph testing. Wright has served as the chief deputy coroner under Gardner for two years.
Rogers and Hirschi will begin their jobs with the county on Thursday.