SHELLEY — North Bingham County District Library held the second event in its monthlong series of summer STEM events with the Naval Reactor Facility on Friday afternoon.
The Naval Science series is bringing a different group of employees from the Naval Reactor Facility to the library each Friday this month to lead an activity designed to get local kids interested in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
Friday's event was themed around structures and involved creating bridges out of toothpicks and marshmallows. The bridges had to be taller than a toy boat and able to carry some amount of weight.
Before the kids started building, nuclear engineer Trent Fowler talked to them about some basic principles of bridge design and gave them their goal for the rest of the event. He and four other engineers walked around the room to keep an eye on what the kids were building.
Fowler said the event was all about encouraging the kids to think about engineering and the other fields that make up STEM, which involve focusing on problem-solving.
"The same principles of engineering apply whether you're developing the next nuclear reactor for an aircraft carrier or building a bridge out of marshmallows," Fowler said.
Seventeen young kids took part in Friday afternoon's event. Librarian Kalyene Christensen said the students at the bridge event had little overlap with ones who attended last week's activity, where the kids built holders to protect eggs from cracking when dropped from the ladder of a Shelley Firth Rural Fire Department truck.
Some of the students at the event already had an interest in science. Alicia Oller and her eldest daughter both work as engineers. She brought her youngest daughter, 9-year-old Mica, because she already had an interest in following her mom's example.
"She loves coding and building and designing. She just has a mind for this," Oller said.
The library will hold two more Friday activities to finish out the month, with flying kits and airplanes the focus on June 21 and electricity the focus on June 28. Both events will start at 1 p.m. at 197 W. Locust in Shelley.