Bingham Memorial Hospital officially opened the New Leaf Geriatric Psychiatric Unit on Tuesday, the only facility in southeastern Idaho that focuses on the mental health of the state’s growing senior population.
Hospital spokesman Mark Baker said Bingham officials started seriously looking into opening the new facility after Portneuf Medical Center closed its geriatric psych office in Pocatello and the Safe Haven Care Center burned down in 2017. Before closing, Portneuf had provided the region’s only facility dedicated solely to seniors.
“That was the point when we said that this is something the region needs and we started laying out the groundwork for this facility,” Baker said.
The hospital renovated the building at 98 Poplar St., next to its emergency room in Blackfoot, to create the new facility. Christine Harris was hired by the hospital early in the development process to serve as the nursing director for the geriatric psych office and specialize in the care of the population.
“The geriatric population is one of the most vulnerable because of their age, but they are so often under-served,” Harris said.
As Idaho continues to grow at the fastest rate in the country, its senior population has increased even faster. The Idaho Department of Labor reported that the population over the age of 65 was the fastest-growing age group in the state in 2017 and made up nearly a third of the state’s total population change that year.
The facility’s design was intended to take advantage of the wide range of possible treatment options. The unit has 10 beds for patients and offices for staff, but it also includes a large common area that provides a more relaxed and social environment.
“It’s an area where the patients can move around in a more everyday setting. We can see how they interact with other people and with the staff outside of a medical office,” Harris said.
While the official ribbon cutting for the building took place Tuesday, Harris and 13 other Bingham Memorial Hospital workers have been helping patients since the beginning of the year. The facility treats mental disorders ranging from schizophrenia to depression and is able to provide counseling, therapy and prescriptions to help its patients. Ten people have already completed their treatment at New Leaf after staying there for around a week and returned to their homes or nursing facilities.