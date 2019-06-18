Bingham Memorial Hospital graduated the third class of residents from its Internal Medicine Residency program over the weekend.
The graduates honored Saturday were Drs. Brock Aldrich, Greg Gibbs, Dave Ohlson, Norman Wall, Sara Amjadi and Nasim Amjadi. While they were honored at the ceremony, the Amjadi sisters won’t officially graduate until later this year because they transferred into the program late.
The six graduates are the third group who completed the program since the hospital first opened its residency in 2014. Five of the six graduates have already accepted positions, and the class now makes up the majority of the 11 total graduates who have passed through the Bingham program.
“We’ve enjoyed our time with the graduates who are leaving the program, and we wish them nothing but the best in their careers,” said Joanne Smith, coordinator of the internal medicine residency program. “It’s great to see how much they’ve changed and become more confident by the end of their three years here.”
A medical residency is the final step of training for a doctor before they begin practicing medicine on their own. Internal medicine specialists must be prepared to diagnose and treat a wide range of diseases in adults, so residents are trained in everything from diabetes to infections across multiple organs.
Bingham Memorial’s residency program is sponsored by the Rocky Mountain Osteopathic Postgraduate Training Institution, although it is not limited to osteopathic medicine, and is one of three internal medicine residencies offered in the state of Idaho.
As the newest class prepares to leave and work at other clinics across the county, six new resident physicians will begin their program at the beginning of July. Shane Robinson, administrative director of graduate medicine, said that although the hospital can only manage small classes of residents, the program attracted a large volume of applications from doctors in the region.
“I think our residency appeals to physicians that already have ties to the Mountain West, that want to practice general medicine in a smaller program. Larger programs typically have hundreds of resident vying for different educational experiences,” Robinson said.
None of the doctors from the class that graduated Saturday are planning to practice in Idaho, although two of them will work in Utah. Dr. Dave Ohlson came to the hospital from Pacific Northwest University and will return to the Seattle area soon, but he said the program would help to attract more doctors to stay in-state.
“It’s a great program and Idaho certainly needs it. This state has a need for doctors that increases every year,” Ohlson said.
The new class of arriving doctors who just graduated from medical school are Drs. Shay Beck, Andrew Bui, Jason Harmon, Austin Lawrence, Conor Lingard and Derek Redinger. Those six will be welcomed into the internal medicine residency with a ceremony on Monday evening and begin working on July 1.