To promote its new weight loss education program, Bingham Memorial Hospital will hold a series of free lectures on healthy living in three eastern Idaho cities.
The Bingham Healthcare network held a ribbon-cutting Wednesday for the new facility at its health plaza in Blackfoot that will host its new weight-loss program, dubbed “EM-POW-ER.” EM-POW-ER will offer patients classes on various aspects of healthy living, from nutrition and healthy eating to mindfulness activities such as yoga and meditation.
“There are many facets when it comes to a person’s health, and we wanted to make sure we were addressing more than the obvious surgical options,” Bingham Memorial spokesman Jericho Cline said.
The more holistic approach to weight loss is meant to provide patients with more customization of their treatment, including a variety of exercise regimens and self-help methods. Bingham surgeon Tammy Fouse, who will lead most of the classes at Bingham’s new location, estimated that 15-20 people could attend a class at a time and some weight-loss classes will focus on specific groups such as teenagers.
As part of the new program, Fouse will hold monthly seminars in Blackfoot, Idaho Falls and Pocatello from April through August to discuss different methods of weight loss and mindfulness. The seminars have been happening for a few months already, but Thursday night was the first time it was held at the Comprehensive Care Clinic in Idaho Falls.
“If a patient is interested in learning about surgery or any of our other weight loss options, we encourage them to come to a seminar,” Fouse said.
Several other hospitals and clinics in Idaho Falls also offer facilities that address patient questions about nutrition and exercise. Mountain View Hospital launched a facility earlier this month that offered healthy living classes to cardiac and respiratory patients, and similar classes are regularly available through Madison Memorial Hospital.
The schedule and registration information about the EM-POW-ER seminars is available through the Bingham Memorial website at binghammemorialseminars.com/Weight-Loss/. Local patients can schedule a time to meet with Fouse at her Idaho Falls office at 3760 Washington Parkway or in Blackfoot by calling 208-782-3993.