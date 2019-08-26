BLACKFOOT — Bingham Memorial Hospital will set up two Mothers' Lounges at the Eastern Idaho State Fair, to give mothers and babies a place to escape the heat.
The larger of the two tents will be just outside of the tunnel near the "West Events" area on the western side of the fairgrounds, with a smaller one near the "Highway Gate" in the eastern area of the fairgrounds. The lounges are a quiet, private, air-conditioned area for mothers to nurse their babies or pump, the hospital said in a news release. Also, massage therapists from Bingham Memorial's College of Massage Therapy will offer free chair massages near the larger tent.
The fair will run from Aug. 30 to Sept. 7.
“This year marks the 117th year of the Eastern Idaho State Fair,” Bingham Memorial Spokesman Jericho Cline said in a statement. “As one of the Grand Champion sponsors, Bingham Memorial commits valuable time and resources to making sure everyone gets the most out of their fair experience. We are excited to be a part of this amazing event, helping to make it as enjoyable as possible for everyone who attends."