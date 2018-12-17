On December 17, 2018 at about 0915 hours, the Bingham County Dispatch center was advised that there was a plane crash by the Aberdeen Airport. Officers from Aberdeen Police and the Bingham County dispatch center were dispatched to the scene.
When officers arrived they advised that a Daniel Angus age 42 from Aberdeen had been killed in the crash. Next of kin has been notified. The cameras at the airport show that the plane crashed at about 0800 this morning.
At this time the area is closed to all traffic while we wait for the NTSB and FAA to arrive to investigate the crash.