As BioLogiQ prepares for growth, the company is transitioning all business in Blackfoot over to Idaho Falls. The producer of environmentally friendly plastics has been in the changeover process for some time now.
Currently, all the company’s production is done in Blackfoot, with only an office in Idaho Falls. BioLogiQ will soon be expanding manufacturing to Idaho Falls as well, with the goal of eventually basing all operations out of Idaho Falls.
“Our business is growing rapidly, so we’re trying to stay ahead of the growth path,” said Micah Scott, chief financial officer at BioLogiQ.
That manufacturing site will be located on Professional Way, just off Yellowstone Highway. In addition to the current building at the site, BioLogiQ will be adding more facilities. The first new building will begin construction shortly. According to a building permit filed Jan. 27, the facility will be a 31,180-square-feet. The job value is estimated at $1,571,904, with Streamline Precision Contracting in Burley serving as the contractor.
Once complete, the Idaho Falls operations will be the global headquarters BioLogiQ, with offices, manufacturing facilities and warehouses.
BioLogiQ is a company that invented and manufactures a biopolymer called NuPlastiQ. NuPlastiQ is a thermoplastic plant-based resin created from potato by-products that come out of processing plants. This resin can then be combined with either biodegradable or traditional plastics. Blending products with NuPlastiQ results in the reduction of fossil fuel use and greenhouse gas emissions. More than 25% of the country’s grocery stores sell potatoes in bags made using NuPlastiQ, with Walmart being the most well-known carrier.
“There’s a lot of interest in sustainability options. ... There’s a growing demand as brands, retailers, and even governments are trying to have a more sustainable approach to the plastics industry. It’s an exciting time for us,” Scott said.
BioLogiQ was founded by Brad LaPray, who grew up in Idaho Falls. After studying engineering at Brigham Young University and graduating with a master’s in business from Carnegie Mellon University, LaPray spent approximately 20 years working on the east coast for companies that included Toyota and Boeing. He moved back to Idaho Falls in 2006 to create BioLogiQ after seeing environmentally friendly plastic used on Japanese farms.
One of the company’s most recent ventures will help Australia cut down on its plastic waste. BioLogiQ announced on Jan. 8 that it has partnered with Licella, an Australian developer of a new catalytic hydrothermal reactor technology known as Cat-HTR. Together, they plan to accelerate the commercialization of Cat-HTR in Australia to increase the chemical recycling of post-consumption plastic.
Company officials hope this technological alliance can assist countries preparing to deal with the approximately 111 million metric tons of plastic waste that will be displaced by the Chinese import ban by 2030.