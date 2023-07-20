Phoenix resident Amber Harris shows her engagement ring after being proposed to on Tuesday in her room at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Harris sustained significant injuries Monday when she was gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park.
Chris Whitehill had the perfect proposal planned. He and his girlfriend, Amber Harris, and Harris' daughter, Rylee Eckblad, had traveled from Phoenix to Yellowstone, where he planned to get down on one knee.
But before he got around to it, a bison disrupted his best-laid plan.
In a Wednesday post on Facebook, Harris, 47, wrote the trip had been in the works for about a year.
On their first morning in the park, the trio woke up and headed to Yellowstone Lake Lodge for coffee and then walked through a field to get to the lake.
"There were a few other people and about 20 elk roaming around so we waited for them to clear before walking through the field," Harris wrote on Facebook. "About halfway to the water we noticed 2 bison. 1 on the path we were walking and the other in the opposite direction. We stopped and looked at the massive beast, about 50 yards away on the trail, hidden at first in the shadows of the (trees). We watched him drop and roll in the dirt, like a dog would. He got up on his feet and started walking then running towards us."
The bison gored Harris and she was life-flighted via helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Speaking Thursday morning with NBC News correspondent Stephanie Gosk on "TODAY," Whitehall said, "I’ve replayed it so many times, it was such a freak accident.
"We just kept moving away, moving away. I told Amber, 'Do not run.'"
The bison closed quickly on the group.
“He struck her head-on and she was airborne," Whitehill said in an interview with Phoenix NBC affiliate KPNX. "I think she did one or two backflips in the air, and I was screaming and yelling trying to distract him. She landed pretty hard on her back.”
Harris wrote on Facebook that she sustained "7 spine fractures, bilateral collapsed lungs and bruising all over." Fortunately, she wrote, "Glory to God all my vital organs look good."
With Harris set for an extended hospital stay, Whitehill improvised. Instead of proposing in the majesty of Yellowstone, he dropped to a knee next to Harris' hospital bed and asked for her hand in marriage.
"Without any hesitation I said yes!" Harris wrote.
