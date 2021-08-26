Local residents gather for Black Canyon Middle School's ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the school's opening on Aug. 26, 2021. Located at 4949 1st St. next to Thunder Ridge High School, Bonneville Joint School District 93's new middle school was funded by a $35.3 million bond passed by district voters in March 2018.
Black Canyon Middle School ribbon cutting held
- By JAKOB THORINGTON jthorington@postregister.com
