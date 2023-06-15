Brittany Rainsdon walked to her seat in the back of her middle school band practice. She carried in one hand her music pages and her flute. In the other hand was her secret writing notebook.
She placed the notebook on the music stand first. She then placed the day's music pages on top of the notebook. Her teacher would never know.
The band teacher left the flute section and would begin talking to the trumpet players. Quick, now was Rainsdon's time to write a few more lines in her secret notebook. Not even the flute could take priority over her desire to be a writer.
Rainsdon, who once furtively scribbled short stories in spiral notebook, now sees her science fiction pieces published. Living in Blackfoot with her husband and five children, Rainsdon still finds time to write stories with a hectic schedule, just like when she set the flute aside for a pencil.
Rainsdon placed second in 2022 in the international Writers of the Future competition. The competition awards a first-, second- and third-place prize quarterly throughout the year. Rainsdon's story "The Last Dying Season" won her the silver in the first quarter awards.
Her work is published in L. Ron Hubbard's "Writers of the Future Vol. 38." But this award is nothing new to her. She has submitted her work for years to the amateur writing contest, and in 2021, she took fourth place.
Each year, the contest holds its ceremony in Hollywood. Rainsdon looked forward to walking down the red carpet and meeting writing icons after her second-place win. But 2022 didn't pan out that way.
"I couldn't go to the award ceremony. I looked at the calendar and it was going to be held a week after my due date," Rainsdon said.
Her fifth child was on the way. However, her youngest is now one and sleeping through the night. Rainsdon packed up and headed to Hollywood to accept her second-place award, a year late, during the 2023 awards.
Her husband and three oldest children joined Rainsdon on the red carpet.
"Everyone was so sweet to my kids. That's how you get to my heart, be nice to my kids," Rainsdon said, laughing.
The support from her family meant the world. Her time writing as an adult hasn't been as easy as squeezing it in when the band teacher wasn't looking. During her fifth pregnancy, Rainsdon experienced many medical issues. After the birth, she had to undergo several surgeries while still caring for her five children.
She could feel the rust building up on her writing skills. She entered "The Last Dying Season" into the writers contest early in 2022, but that's where her writing journey halted. New ideas stayed in her mind and her pen stayed on her desk.
But then her science fiction story about a mother-daughter relationship placed second. At the award ceremony, Rainsdon participated in writing workshops. She joined in the 24-hour writing exercise. She met with a group. They gave her a subject. And in a day's time, Rainsdon had completed a short story.
"It was nice to know I was still able to do it. I am still capable. I still have it inside me," Rainsdon said.
Before she began sneaking her writing notebook into band practice, Rainsdon used to take full advantage of poetry assignments in elementary school.
"I used to be into some awful poetry. Like the kind you write in your closet," Rainsdon said.
In fifth grade, she turned in her poetry anthology assignment. Her teacher told her that it was really good. That she had a gift.
After high school, Rainsdon became a registered nurse, completing coursework at Brigham Young University-Idaho in 18 months. She had to, once again, put her creativity aside.
Even though life sometimes gets in the way, whether it was nursing school, medical complications or just having five kids, Rainsdon believes writing helps her grow. Helps her learn. Helps her heal.
"It keeps me sane. Writing helps us discover more about ourselves. It helps our mental health. It helps us see other people's perspectives," Rainsdon said. "It can only benefit you."
Rainsdon is holding a book signing at Barnes and Noble in the Grand Teton Mall, 2300 East 17th St,. from 2-4 p.m. Saturday.
Her published stories will be in stock and she will bring in the accompanying artwork. She might even take out her secret writing notebook and read a few excerpts from her a silver-medal-winning story.
"I am excited to meet whoever is there," Rainsdon said.
More about Rainsdon and her work can be found on her website.
