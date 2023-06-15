Brittany Rainsdon walked to her seat in the back of her middle school band practice. She carried in one hand her music pages and her flute. In the other hand was her secret writing notebook. 

She placed the notebook on the music stand first. She then placed the day's music pages on top of the notebook. Her teacher would never know.


