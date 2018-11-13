The city of Blackfoot plans to hold a town hall meeting in the coming weeks to collect public input on the future of the city's swimming pool, which closed Saturday.
During the Nov. 6 election, Blackfoot residents rejected by a slim margin a ballot measure for a $3.9 million bond to update the pool. It was the third time Blackfoot residents rejected a pool bond.
The bond would've funded repairs for the pool and the pool building, which opened in 1973, such as new insulation on the building's dome roof, new concrete pool lining, new circulating pumps and water heaters and upgrades to the building's electrical system, according to Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll.
The pool bond failed by just 85 votes, with about 64 percent of voters casting favorable ballots, according to unofficial election results. The ballot measure needed a two-thirds majority, or 66.7 percent, to pass.
"My next step is to hold a town hall meeting and talk to the citizens of Blackfoot and see what ideas they might have for the structure itself," Carroll said.
The pool originally was built using grant money from the National Park Service. Carroll said that, like any federal funding, that deal came with strings attached. The Park Service grant stipulated that future use of the pool structure must be recreational.
The structure could be converted into a recreation center, a meeting space, an indoor soccer field or some other recreational purpose, Carroll said.
"I have no clue what it would cost to make that conversion," he said. "But I do want to have that meeting to see what people think."
A date has not been set for the meeting but Carroll hopes to do it sometime after Thanksgiving and before Christmas.