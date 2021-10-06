Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Bingham Healthcare in Blackfoot is newly offering expanded cancer treatments to locals, the system announced in a Monday news release.
Bingham Healthcare is partnering with Portneuf Medical Center to administer cancer treatments, the release said. Patients being treated by outside oncologists in other cities such as Idaho Falls, Boise or Salt Lake City may still receive chemotherapy in Blackfoot, the release said. That would mean patients could keep their medical providers while receiving chemotherapy close to home.
“We are extremely thankful for the chemotherapy and oncology services that Dr. Christian Shull has been providing to the community for the past 10 years,” Jake Erickson, CEO at Bingham Healthcare, said in the release. “Earlier in the year, we identified a need to expand the availability of these services. By growing our oncology team, we are now able to provide even more Idahoans in this region easier access to oncology cancer treatments. This is what we are all about at Bingham Healthcare — always expanding service lines to help as many people as possible.”
Bingham Memorial Hospital in Blackfoot administers chemotherapy on the ground floor. The rural hospital's oncology clinic is located across the street.
The health care network can treat a variety of cancers, including lung, breast, prostate, colon and pancreatic cancer, as well as the blood-borne cancers lymphoma and leukemia.
"When patients and their families are going through such an unimaginable challenge as cancer, having top-notch treatment and compassionate care close to home is so important. With these expanded services, we can offer the care our community needs," Douglas Andersen, oncologist with Bingham Healthcare, said in the release.
Reporter Kyle Pfannenstiel can be reached at 208-542-6754. Follow him on Twitter: @pfannyyy. He is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.