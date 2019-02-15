On Friday, February 15, 2019, at approximately 8:45 A.M., Idaho State Police investigated a single-vehicle fatality crash on Interstate 15 at milepost 117.5, in Idaho Falls.
Troy Higgins, 29, of Blackfoot, was traveling northbound on Interstate 15 in a 2008 Chevrolet Express van. Higgins went off the right shoulder, where his vehicle rolled, and landed in the barrow pit. Higgins was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. Higgins succumbed to his injuries on scene; next of kin has been notified.
Part of the interstate was blocked for approximately three hours by emergency vehicles. Idaho State Police was assisted by Idaho Falls Ambulance, Idaho Falls Fire, and Idaho Transportation Department.