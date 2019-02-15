A Blackfoot man was killed Friday morning when he was ejected from his vehicle after it went off Interstate 15 near Idaho Falls and rolled.
According to an Idaho State Police news release, Troy Higgins, 29, of Blackfoot, was driving northbound in a 2008 Chevrolet Express van at approximately 8:45 a.m. The release said Higgins' vehicle went off the right shoulder and rolled. Higgins, who the release said was not wearing his seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle. The release said he succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
The release said Higgins' next of kin has been notified.
Part of the interstate was blocked for approximately three hours by emergency vehicles. Idaho State Police was assisted by Idaho Falls Ambulance, Idaho Falls Fire Department and Idaho Transportation Department.