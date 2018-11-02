A 90-year-old Blackfoot man was killed Friday afternoon when the truck he was driving rear-ended a semi tractor-trailer that was waiting to make a turn.
According to a Bonneville County Sheriff's Office news release, Douglas R. Wareing was driving west on 65th South in an early 1990s Ford pickup towing a small trailer when he crashed into the rear of a semi waiting to turn on to 45th West.
The release said ambulance personnel removed Wareing from his truck and performed lifesaving measures on the way to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. The release said Wareing died at the hospital.
There were no other people in the pickup and the driver of the semi was uninjured.
The release said the sheriff's office is investigating the crash.