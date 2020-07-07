A Blackfoot man was ordered to pay $1,800 in fines and provide 100 hours of community service after a plea agreement related to numerous wildlife violations dating back to 2007.
Idaho Department of Fish and Game investigators found that Gage Allen was using illegal bait, “often game birds (such as) whole pheasants, placed next to his traps to illegally catch bobcats.” Gage profited from the bobcats by selling them for as much as $1,000.
“Investigators said that Allen admittedly knew what he was doing was wrong, but added that apparently the thrill of catching the cats and selling them for thousands of dollars led him to intentionally break the law,” Fish and Game said in a news release.
Allen was also charged with possessing three unlawfully taken mule deer in the Blackfoot area dating back to 2007.
“These deer had been killed by Allen after legal hours, in closed seasons and using another’s deer tag after already killing a deer and using his own,” Fish and Game said.
According to the plea agreement, Allen pleaded guilty to five misdemeanor charges, including unlawful take of a furbearer (bobcat), illegal use of game animals or game birds as bait, unlawful possession of unlawfully taken game (mule deer), trapping without a valid license and trapping within 30 feet of visible bait. The remaining 25 counts were dropped as part of the agreement.
In addition to the fines and community service, Allen’s hunting licenses were revoked for nine years and trapping licenses for 15 years. He is also not allowed to accompany any others into the field who are engaged in hunting or trapping activities.