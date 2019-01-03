A Blackfoot man who was charged for choking and beating a woman was released on probation last month.
Asher Redmond, 32, originally was charged with attempted strangulation. The charge was reduced to misdemeanor assault as part of a plea agreement. He also was sentenced for misdemeanor battery.
The victim told police Redmond had grabbed her around the neck and pushed her against a wall because he was angry she had slammed a door. She said Redmond also pulled her hair, slapped her and said he was going to kill her.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the victim escaped into a bathroom and called 911. She told police Redmond had attacked her before, but that he would usually break her phone to stop her from calling for help.
When Redmond entered the bathroom and saw the victim on the phone, he apologized and left the house. The deputy who responded to the 911 call reported the victim had red marks around her neck.
A warrant was issued for Redmond's arrest, but was later quashed by his attorney. A second warrant was issued in November after Redmond failed to appear at his sentencing. The sentencing was rescheduled and he appeared willingly on Dec. 19.
Redmond was sentenced to two-and-a-half years of supervised probation and $845 in fines and fees.