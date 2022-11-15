BLACKFOOT — No E. coli bacteria has been found in testing results from samples collected Monday from Blackfoot’s water system and returned Tuesday afternoon, but a boil order remains in effect, according to a city news release.
The city said two out of eight of the samples still show total coliform, but no E. coli. Eight more samples were sent Tuesday to a testing lab, and the city expects those results back Wednesday afternoon, the release said.
Two days of negative results are needed to lift the boil advisory, the release said.
City crews will continue to flush water lines and inject chlorine into the city’s water system.
Blackfoot residents are reminded not to drink the water without boiling it first, bringing all water to a boil, letting it boil for one minute and letting it cool before using, or using bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice, the release said. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The release said it is not necessary to boil water for showers, clothes washing, etc., if there is no potential to consume the water.
Residents are being asked to update their phone number with Blackfoot’s city hall, 208-786-8600, in order to receive alerts from the city. The city is also sending out notices via reverse 911, the city’s website at www.cityofblackfoot.org, and the city’s Facebook page. Some of the alerts require citizens to sign up, the release said.
