The Blackfoot River Wildlife Management Area wants to show off the results of a million-dollar facelift of the river and surrounding uplands with an open house and walkabout this month.
The public is invited to an open house at the management area located about 20 miles northeast of Soda Springs from noon to 8 p.m. July 15. Idaho Fish and Game staff will be on hand to explain the extensive rehab that is ongoing and answer questions.
There will be two guided walking tours of the project at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Those attending a tour should arrive at the Stocking Ranch homestead cabin at the management area 10 minutes prior to tour departure time and dress appropriately for walking along the river and through brushy areas.
“It’s an opportunity for folks to see what we’ve done so far and hear of the plans for the future,” said Jennifer Jackson, a Fish and Game spokeswoman. “For a lot of folks that use and love that area, they see excavators and dump trucks and hear chainsaws going on and they think, ‘What are they doing? Are they building a subdivision?’ Those can be tools of conservation when it comes to habitat restoration.”
Fish and Game has been working on rehabilitating about 6 miles of river passing through the management area with some major reconstruction of river banks, installing rocks and downed trees to protect juvenile trout, and transplanting willows for bank stabilization and shade. At the same time, they pulled up confers that were crowding out aspen groves in the uplands surrounding the river.
The Upper Blackfoot Confluence, an organization composed of representatives from Trout Unlimited, the Idaho Conservation League, and three mining companies, Simplot, Nutrien and Bayer, joined the rescue operation to work on projects to restore the once thriving Yellowstone cutthroat trout population in the river and its tributaries.
Back in the 1970s and ‘80s, the Blackfoot Reservoir and the upper Blackfoot River was near legendary as a fishery. With liberal regulations, anglers remember catching baskets full daily. But by the late ‘80s and early ‘90s, the liberal bag limits were taking a toll on the cutthroat population. Fish and Game ratcheted down the bag limits and fish populations started to improve. Then the pelicans began to show up in big numbers in the early 2000s. North America’s largest bird keyed in on when the fish would spawn out of the reservoir and up the river to its tributaries. They also worked over the juvenile fish rearing in the river above the reservoir. Recently installed protective cover is helping juvenile fish escape predators.
One key win for trout has been to work with landowners to move cows off particular sections of tributary streams during spawning season and allow the cattle to graze on portions of the wildlife management area until the spawn is over.
“That really helped out,” said Matt Woodard, of Trout Unlimited. “The results happen pretty quick.”
Besides rehab work on streams and riparian areas, Fish and Game is also working to haze pelicans off key stream areas where fish are passing through.
“We got really aggressive with pelicans, not managing their numbers but their predation impact,” said Carson Watkins regional fisheries manager for Fish and Game. “Mostly nonlethal techniques that we use to dissuade them from being in a certain place at a certain time. It involves some pyrotechnics, we call them cracker shells, noise deterrents and a lot of human presence.”
Rehabilitation efforts on the upper Blackfoot River and hazing of predators seems to be paying off. Watkins said spawning cutthroat out of the reservoir hit a low of 16 fish in the mid 2000s.
“Now we’re in the neighborhood of 1,500 to 2,000 fish ascending the river again,” he said. “This year we’re going to be taking some steps that are going to get that number of adult cutthroat back up even higher.”
For questions on the open house, guided tour or directions, call 208-232-4703.