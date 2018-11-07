BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot Swimming Pool’s existence hangs by a thread after a public vote on a bond to make $3.9 million of improvements to the over 40-year-old pool fell short in Tuesday’s general election.
The bond proposal got support from 63.95 percent of voters, but 36.05 percent voted against it, according to results reported by Bingham County election officials.
The bond had 2,001 votes in favor and 1,128 against. But despite support from 63.95 percent of voters, it was still short of the two-thirds supermajority needed to approve a bond levy.
Further, two prior bond proposals of over $5 million for the pool both fell short in earlier votes.
The pool, which opened in 1973, needs multiple upgrades to continue to function, according to Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll.
He said he will likely meet with a local committee of pool supporters and others about the latest election results.
“I view the pool as a valuable asset to the community, but in my job as mayor I have a fiduciary responsibility to see we’re spending money appropriately,” Carroll said.