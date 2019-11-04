BLACKFOOT — L.J. Krumenacker started hunting for fossils when he was in middle school. He would head out into the open areas surrounding Blackfoot, either by himself or with his Boy Scout troop, and search for petrified shells.
"It was great when I got a driver's license and I could drive out to the hills and start exploring for fossils," Krumenacker said.
For Krumenacker the explorations didn't end in adolescence. As a student and affiliate researcher at Idaho State University, Krumenacker has been involved with some of the biggest paleontological finds of the last decade. His most recent discovery is a burrow that's nearly 100 million years old, the third ever found of its kind.
He's also returned to Blackfoot as a science teacher for Mountain View Middle School, teaching in the same classroom that he sat in as a student.
Krumenacker attended Idaho State University for his undergraduate degree, earned his master's degree at Brigham Young University and earned his Ph.D. at Montana State University. His professor and thesis adviser in Montana was Dave Varricchio, Ph.D., who helped find the first Oryctodromeus skeleton in the world.
"L.J. has made himself into the dinosaur guy in Idaho," Varricchio said. "He's super familiar with those formations, and he’s very energetic. He gets a day off, and he runs off into the field to see what he can find."
Oryctodromeus was a dinosaur about the size of a large dog that lived during the Cretaceous Period around 98 million years ago. It was a plant-eating dinosaur with a seven-foot tail and it would often dig burrows into the ground to stay out of the sun and protect its children from predators.
When the first fossils of Oryctodromeus were discovered in Montana in 2007, New Scientist Magazine said it was the first evidence of dinosaurs that lived in burrows and raised their children for a long period of time. Anthony Martin, a professor of paleontology at Emory University and one of the other discoverers of Oryctodromeus, joked that it could be the state dinosaur of Idaho because of how many remains have been found in the state.
"Thanks to L.J.'s specimens, we have multiple instances where bones have been found with burrows. It's the only species we are definitely able to connect with burrows," Martin said.
Krumenacker returned to Idaho about a decade ago as an affiliate researcher for ISU and quickly began uncovering fossils in the field. While studying there in 2010, he found a trove of fossils near Grays Lake that included seven new species that he earned the right to name. He named one of the small prehistoric mammals after William Akersten, his former adviser at Idaho State.
Including his newest find, Krumenacker is a member of six teams based in Idaho and Utah that are working on research papers and projects for various fossil discoveries. Those species, and many of the others that Krumenacker found as an affiliate researcher, are being studied at the Idaho Museum of Natural History in Pocatello.
Krumenacker said that while Idaho had plenty of dinosaurs and other prehistoric creatures around, it isn't as ideal a location for paleontology as Montana and other barren stretches.
"Even if there are a lot of fossils around, they're covered up with grass and sagebrush. So you spend a lot of time just looking for rocks that aren't covered," Krumenacker said.
His newest find was years in the making before details on the burrow were published last month in the journal “Paleo-geography, Paleo-climatology, Paleo-ecology.”
In 2015, Krumenacker was accompanying a class from ISU on a field expedition in Caribou-Targhee National Forest near Soda Springs. Krumenacker noticed what appeared to be a set of bones and set up a time the following year to lead an excavation team at the site. Because the dig site is on forest service land, the exact location isn't made public and researchers need permits to excavate.
"When we had the skeleton unburied and covered in plaster and flipped it over, there was the end of a tube sticking out," Krumenacker said.
That end of a tube is the rare indicator for the entrance to a dinosaur's burrow. Many of the burrows made by dinosaurs and prehistoric animals were either eroded away over the ensuing millennia or have small tube-shaped entrances that can be difficult to spot.
Krumenacker's find is only the third Oryctodromeus burrow ever documented, following one in Australia and one that Varricchio and a team at Montana State had recently uncovered. Varricchio and Martin are two of the four co-authors on Krumenacker's article outlining the find.
This is Krumenacker's third year as a science teacher at Mountain View Middle School. Dinosaurs weren't the only aspect of science that he was passionate about, but the parents and students in Blackfoot knew about his passion for fossils before the recent spate of media attention. His classroom is decorated with dinosaur-related posters, an 'ORYCTO' license plate he had used in Montana and fossilized shells on his desk.
How long he'll stay at Mountain View is still up in the air. After years as a researcher at Idaho State, he was holding out for a professorship to open up there and give him access to even more tools for research and writing. He also said that he enjoyed instilling a love of science and exploration into the younger kids in his classroom.
"They love asking me about dinosaurs. I like them seeing that scientists are really just people and not a scary idea," Krumenacker said.