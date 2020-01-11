Idaho State Police responded Saturday at approximately 5 a.m. to a head-on vehicle accident northwest of Atomic City on U.S. Highway 26 near mile marker 276, that took the life of a Blackfoot woman.
Sally Larsen, 44, of Blackfoot, was driving east in a 2003 Ford Windstar van when a 2019 Toyota Tundra pickup driven by Brody Tripp, 40, of Chubbuck, crossed the center line and struck Larsen’s vehicle head-on, an Idaho State Police press release said.
Larsen, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene. Tripp, who was wearing a seat belt, was not transported.
Traffic lanes were blocked for approximately five hours.
Idaho State Police was assisted at the scene by Idaho National Laboratory Fire crews. The accident remains under investigation.