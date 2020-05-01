If it seems like Idaho Department of Fish and Game is being sneaky about when and where they are stocking fish in eastern Idaho, the answer is “sort of.”
Blame COVID-19 for putting a wrench in the posting of a reliable fish stocking schedule. The good news is that Idaho hatcheries are still cranking out catchable rainbow trout to be stocked, but the delivery schedule is in flux and “hatchery staff have been unable to provide exact dates and locations for stocking events,” Fish and Game said in a news release.
“From a production and stocking standpoint, not much has changed for most of our hatcheries,” said state hatchery manager Gene McPherson.
What has changed is hatcheries have been closed to the public, workers have been practicing social distancing and sanitizing practices have been ramped up. Regular stocking is still continuing.
Besides workplace changes to accommodate COVID-19, Fish and Game says there’s another reason for being mum.
“We are loving the fact that people are headed out and enjoying fishing and the outdoors,” said James Brower, Fish and Game regional communications manager. “But following the governor’s orders to maintain social distance we’re doing our best not to hot spot people. If we advertise that a certain place was stocked with fish, everyone would flock to that spot and the governor may issue additional restrictions. We don’t want that at all. Be out there having fun, maintaining social distancing and enjoying the great outdoors and catch a fish or two.”
Brower did say some places have already been stocked and more will be stocked. He offered some clues for anglers hoping for better luck.
“You can follow some of the fishing blogs or angling sites on Facebook,” he said. “Go on to the Fish and Game website and look up the historic stocking records where we used to put fish last year. It will be where we put fish this year. You can get a good sense where the fish will be coming in a reasonable timeframe. The fish are still coming. The places where we stock will still be stocked.”
You can find historical stocking records online at idfg.idaho.gov/ifwis/fishingplanner/stocking.
For anglers looking for a bigger payout, Fish and Game is still doing its Angler Incentive Program. Several hundred rainbow trout have been tagged with a tiny chip in the snout offering a payout of up to $1,000. The tagged fish are in the section of the South Fork from below the Palisades Dam downstream to the Lorenzo area. The program encourages anglers to catch and kill rainbow trout in the South Fork that are crowding out native cutthroat trout.
“(The prize tags) are in all different sizes of fish, it’s fairly random,” Brower said. “You have to bring the fish heads to our office. We have fish-head Fridays – the first Friday of every month. There's a cooler outside the office where they can be placed into, and we’ll process them for you and get you some money if you turned in a head with a prize tag (embedded in the snout).”
For more information on the incentive program for the South Fork, go to Fish and Game’s website at idfg.idaho.gov.
“We think that fishing is an appropriate way to social distance and get your fill of sunshine and have a good time and enjoy what Idaho has to offer,” Brower said.