A rock climber climbs on one of the many basalt cliffs in the Massacre Rocks area. The Bureau of Land Management's preferred proposal for the area will prohibit rock climbing and restrict off-road vehicles on federal land.
The Bureau of Land Management is hosting two virtual public meetings in October to offer information on plans to close federal lands west of American Falls to rock climbing and restrict some off-road vehicle activity.
Called the Cedar Fields Plan Amendment Draft Environmental Impact Statement, the BLM will hold public meetings “designed to be informative only” from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 7 and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 19.
Formerly called the American Falls Archaeological District by the BLM, the area is just north of the Snake River and west of American Falls. The public land features open spaces punctuated with vertical basalt rock faces. The land is a mosaic of BLM, Bureau of Reclamation, state land and private land.
A draft plan was released last month outlining five alternatives to addressing the issue of protecting cultural resources in the area commonly known as Massacre Rocks. The alternatives range from keeping the status quo to applying restrictions to certain activities in the area, namely rock climbing and off-highway vehicle use.
The BLM will gather statements on the alternatives until Nov. 10, finalize their plan, and are expected to implement it sometime next year. They have stated their preferred alternative is to implement the most restrictive plan.