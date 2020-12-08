Areas near Kelly Canyon and the St. Anthony Sand Dunes are due to close soon to human entry to protect wintering wildlife, according to officials.
Each December, the area east of the Stinking Springs Trailhead and southwest of the Kelly Canyon Ski Resort closes to human entry and stays closed until sunrise on May 1, by order of the Bureau of Land Management.
Closure for the area begins Dec. 15.
“In past years, the temporary closure started Dec. 1,” Idaho Fish and Game said in a news release. “However, in coordination with (Fish and Game), using years of mule deer location data, the agencies agreed moving the closure date back to Dec. 15 would not impact the species.
“Increasing human activity in the Stinking Springs area creates additional stress on the fragile mule deer that winter there, requiring them to use up their supply of stored winter fat more quickly,” said Jeremy Casterson, BLM Upper Snake field manager. “We appreciate the public’s help every year in avoiding this area to help protect these sensitive animals.”
To protect winter deer, elk and moose, the BLM also closes the Egin area west of St. Anthony and south of the Egin-Hamer Road starting Jan. 1 and reopening April 1. The area north of the Egin-Hamer Road opens a month later on May 1.
“This Egin closure temporarily places nearly 500 square miles of BLM land off-limits to human entry for the protection of wintering deer, elk and moose,” Idaho Fish and Game said in a news release.
Popular paved roads in the Egin area, such as Egin-Hamer Road, Red Road and Sand Creek Road will remain open as conditions allow. The Red Road is not generally plowed during winter months.
A small section of the sand dunes on the east side remains open year-round.