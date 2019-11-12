The Challis wild horse roundup concluded Monday with the Bureau of Land Management gathering 295 horses during its seven-day operation.
The operation hoped to gather about 365 to reduce overpopulation in the Challis Herd Management Area and take about 244 captured horses into the wild horse and burro Adoption and Sale Program. The remaining mares were treated with a fertility control vaccine and released back on the range. The plan is to reach a level of about 185 horses on the range.
Horses were rounded up with the use of helicopters.
“The purpose of the gather was to reduce overpopulation of wild horses within and outside the (horse management area), to prevent further degradation of the public lands associated with excess wild horses and restore a thriving natural ecological balance and multiple-use relationship on public lands,” the BLM said in a news release.
Horses destined for adoption and sale were transported to the Bruneau Off-Range Wild Horse Corral facility in Bruneau south of Mountain Home. The Challis wild horses will be available for adoption in late January, according to the BLM.
Crystal Wengreen, temp facility manager of the roundup, said horses were separated into three pens during the gathering.
“In temporary holding, we age them, sort them by sex, so we have a stud pen, a mare pen and a weanable foal pen,” she said. “(Here) we made the determination on which horses would be released back to the range.”
The BLM plans an aerial census flight this week to count horses still on the range. Earlier estimates placed the number at 429 horses on the Challis management area before the roundup.