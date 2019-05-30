"Welcome to the Ryder Park Fire," said Bureau of Land Management incident commander Emily Barker.
The firefighters training with the BLM broke into three teams. They practiced digging fire lines, with the ones who had Pulaskis, or a combination of an ax and adze, going first. They were followed by the firefighters with combi tools, with the ones who had shovels last.
Thursday's training served a dual purpose. The fire lines they dug, an exercise to get ready for this summer's fire season, will become mountain bike trails, part of a yearslong project to build more bike trails at Ryder Park. Local biking enthusiast Trent Fell has been working for years to build more bike paths in the park, with volunteers meeting at 6 p.m. every Tuesday to work on them.
This year's fire season is expected to start later than usual in Idaho due to how much rain there has been this spring, said BLM spokeswoman Sarah Wheeler. While heavy rains can lead to more vegetation than usual, this year there has been enough rain that things are expected to stay wetter than normal, pushing the Idaho fire season past its usual late June/early July start date. It usually dies down in September when temperatures begin dropping.
The firefighters training Thursday were a mix of veterans and new recruits. Kaila Smith and Dean Hazen were both on their first day Thursday. They came from very different places, though.
Smith, who is studying elementary education at Idaho State University in Pocatello but is from Idaho Falls, has parents who worked for the U.S. Forest Service. That sparked her interest in firefighting. Smith will be working for the BLM all summer, and her crew might be sent out to battle fires in other western states. She wants to be a second- or third-grade teacher when she finishes college, although she still also wants to work as a wildland firefighter over the summer. She said she loved her first day of training.
"I knew I was going to learn a lot, but I have learned a lot," she said.
Hazen recently retired from his career at the National Weather Service in Pocatello.
"I understand the weather part of it, but I've never been on the operational side," he said.
He now volunteers with the Inkom Fire Department. He said the chief asked him to come over to talk to the other volunteers about the weather, and Hazen realized when he was there that they needed more volunteers. He fought his first structure fire a month ago.
"It's about what I expected," he said of his first wildland firefighting training. "It's a lot of hard work."
Hazen said it was particularly helpful to learn the terminology wildland firefighters use.
"It's nice to meet some of the folks you're going to see out in the fires," he said.