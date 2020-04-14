The Bureau of Land Management Idaho Falls District is hiring 10 to 15 new wildland firefighters for this year’s fire season.
The deadline to apply is April 20.
“We are looking for hardworking, physically fit individuals to fight fires across eastern Idaho,” said Richard Zimmerman, BLM Idaho Falls District Assistant Fire Management Officer.
Kelsey Griffee, public information officer at the local district, said: "We are looking to hire 10 to 15 additional people to add to the over 50 people already offered jobs for this fire season."
Pay starts at $12.95 per hour with opportunities for overtime and hazard pay. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, a U.S. citizen and have six months of general experience.
“Test yourself mentally and physically as a wildland firefighter,” the BLM said in a news release. “Spend your workdays outside on beautiful public lands. Get paid to work out.”
To apply, go to bit.ly/3a7DgGk. The Idaho Falls District has stations in Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Atomic City, Blackfoot, Fort Hall, Malad, American Falls, Dubois, Salmon and Soda Springs.
For assistance in applying, please contact Austin Catlin in Idaho Falls, (208) 709-2423; Cory Berkebile in Pocatello, (208) 478-6351; or Jeff Knudson in Salmon, (208) 756-5497.