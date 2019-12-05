The Bureau of Land Management Idaho Falls District is hiring 80 wildland firefighters for the 2020 fire season.
Deadline to apply for the positions is Tuesday. If you miss the deadline, applications “may be considered as needed.”
Pay starts at $12.95 per hour with the opportunities for overtime and hazard pay. Applicants must be 18 years of age, a U.S. citizen, and have six months of general experience, according to a BLM news release.
“We are looking for hardworking, physically fit individuals to fight fires across eastern Idaho,” said Richard Zimmerman, BLM Idaho Falls District assistant fire management officer.
To apply, go to usajobs.gov and search for forestry technician positions.
Positions range from truck operators and hotshots to dispatch. More information about wildland fire positions and the Idaho Falls District can be found at go.usa.gov/xp5PX.
For assistance in applying, contact Kris Bruington in Idaho Falls, 208-524-7668; Cory Berkebile in Pocatello, 208-478-6351; Jeff Knudson in Salmon, 208-756-5497; or Randy Anderson, 208-233-2937.
The Idaho Falls District has stations in Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Atomic City, Blackfoot, Fort Hall, Malad, American Falls, Dubois, Salmon and Soda Springs.