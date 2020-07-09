The Bureau of Land Management in Pocatello is seeking comments on a proposed mountain biking trail system on the east side of town.
Dubbed the Pioneer Ridge Mountain Bike Trail System, the new project would be located about 1.5 miles east of the Portneuf Wellness Complex.
“We invite you to participate in the assessment process by providing written comments that could assist us in both the identification of resource issues and the development of alternatives to be considered and analyzed in the (environmental assessment),” the BLM said in a news release.
The plan would authorize the construction of about 6 miles of new trail on BLM land and utilize about 2 miles of existing trail.
The new trail system is at the request of The Pocatello Pioneers high school mountain bike team. The team hopes to use the new trail system for hosting high school races. The trails would also be available to the public.
“I am excited to be analyzing the proposal for a developed trail system for competitive biking for the community youth,” the BLM’s Pocatello Field Office Manager Melissa Warren said in the news release. “It is proactive and will provide another opportunity for our community to get outdoors and enjoy our public lands.”
To comment on the proposal, go to eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/home and search for DOI-BLM-ID-I020-2020-0024-EA. Comments will be taken through July 15. Comments can also be mailed to: BLM Pocatello Field Office, Attn: Outdoor Recreation Planner, 4350 Cliffs Drive, Pocatello, ID 83204.