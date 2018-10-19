The Bureau of Land Management is asking for the public’s input on plans to add recreational access and opportunities along the shore of Henry’s Lake north of Island Park.
Fremont County officials submitted a proposal to the BLM to expand Bill Frome Park located on the northwest shore of Henry’s Lake. The BLM is also considering developing land along the lake’s south shore and other areas around the lake.
“Public input is key at this juncture,” said Jeremy Casterson, Upper Snake Field Manager with the BLM. “We need assistance from individuals who recreate in that area to help determine how things should proceed.”
As part of the proposal, the BLM has developed several alternatives for Frome Park and the South Shore, according to a BLM news release. Maps of eight proposals and alternatives for Frome Park and the South Shore and descriptions are available online for public review and comment at: https://go.usa.gov/xPnQR.
Paper copies of the plans are also available at the Upper Snake Field Office located at 1405 Hollipark Drive in Idaho Falls.
Comments on the proposals are due no later than Nov. 19. For more information on the proposal, contact Monica Zimmerman, Upper Snake Field Office recreation planner, at 208-524-7543 or mzimmerman@blm.gov.