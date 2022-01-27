CHALLIS — If you're an outdoor enthusiast looking for some adventure this summer, the Bureau of Land Management might have just what you're looking for. The BLM Challis Field Office is looking for three volunteer campground hosts for the upcoming 2022 camping season.
“These locations are right by the water and are great opportunities for an adventuresome person or couple with an RV,” said BLM Outdoor Recreation Planner Gabby Lukins. “We are looking for someone who would enjoy working with the public and maintaining the campground,” she said.
The campground host makes visitor contacts and helps with minor maintenance, like painting, cleaning, cutting weeds, and restocking permits and fee envelopes.
The BLM is seeking volunteers to live on-site from roughly mid-May through the first part of September. The BLM will provide the selected hosts an RV camping spot of their choice within each of the campgrounds. The selected camp host will also receive a small stipend to help cover incidental expenses.
Vacant positions are available at the following three locations: Bayhorse Recreation Site, East Fork Recreation Site and Joe T. Fallini Recreation Site (South Loop).
For more information and for detailed duties/requirements, contact the Challis Field Office at 208-879-6247 or email glukins@blm.gov.