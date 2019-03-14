The Clark County Fire Department is the proud owner of a new-to-it wildland fire engine thanks to the Bureau of Land Management Idaho Falls District.
The BLM district transferred the surplus fire engine to the Clark County Fire Department on Wednesday as part of BLM’s effort to respond to rural wildland fires by giving excess equipment and supplies to local fire departments and Rangeland Fire Protection Associations.
Under BLM’s new Rural Fire Readiness program, local fire departments and Rangeland Fire Protection Associations that meet certain requirements may receive, at no cost, wildland fire engines, pumps, hose, chainsaws, hand tools and other items the BLM no longer needs, a BLM news release said.
“We appreciate the assistance of our local fire departments and Rangeland Fire Protection Associations in wildland firefighting in eastern Idaho,” said Joel Gosswiller, BLM fire management officer, in the release. “The Rural Fire Readiness program allows us the opportunity to augment their response to wildland fires safely and effectively.”
The Clark County Fire Department has assisted on several wildland fires over the years, most notably with the Grassy Ridge Fire and the Indian Butte Fire, eastern Idaho’s two largest fires in 2018, the release said.
Last year, eastern Idaho had 141 fires that burned 133,957 acres. The BLM works closely with other federal and state agencies, local fire departments and Rangeland Fire Protection Associations to respond to wildland fires.