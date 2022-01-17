The American Red Cross is always seeking blood donors and that effort has intensified with a nationwide blood shortage in the nation’s blood reserves.
The shortage has been recorded as the “worst blood shortage in more than a decade,” a Red Cross news release said. Matt Ochsner, the organization’s regional communications director, said the blood shortage has reached the critical point where hospitals are receiving only 75% of their expected volumes.
The shortage is forcing doctors to make difficult decisions about who receives blood transfusions and who will need to wait until more products become available, the release said.
The shortage is amplified because donations tend to decrease in the winter months due to weather, flu season, cold season, and most recently, COVID-19.
“We are in a crisis, and we do not use that word lightly,” Ochsner said. In recent weeks, the Red Cross had less than a one-day supply of critical blood types and has had to limit distributions to hospitals.
The most pressing need is for blood type O-negative because it is the universal donor and during emergency or triage care, medical professionals will use O-negative blood because there may not be enough time to wait for a blood type test to be completed. The Red Cross also needs all other blood types, but both O-negative and O-positive tend to be the most needed, with O-positive being the most common blood type.
Some of the most-asked questions from prospective donors surround COVID-19 and vaccination status. The Red Cross accepts blood donations from both vaccinated and unvaccinated donors. It does ask donors to be symptom-free, feeling well and healthy, and if recovering from COVID-19, to be at least two weeks symptom-free.
In Idaho and Montana nearly 50% of all donation appointments are unfilled. Since the start of the pandemic, the Red Cross has asked prospective donors to register for a time slot to prevent excessive interpersonal contact as well as to limit wait times. On average, a donation is expected to extend over the course of an hour; that includes signing in, completing any necessary paperwork, waiting to start the donation, and completing the donation. The average time it takes to complete the actual donation portion of the process is under 15 minutes. The one hour spent fulfilling a donation provides enough blood to save up to three lives.
The Red Cross also offers an app for smartphones that connects with its Fast Pass. Inside the app, personal information is stored, including blood type, last donation date, and where the donor’s blood went. The app also reminds donors when enough time has elapsed between donations so that they may make an appointment for their next donation.
As an added incentive for the month of January, those who donate blood to the American Red Cross will be entered into a drawing for two tickets to the Super Bowl to be held Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Donors also will be automatically entered to win a home theater package and a $500 e-gift card, the release said.
The Red Cross provides blood to more than 30 medical facilities across the state of Idaho.
“We really need donors to raise their hand and roll up their sleeves,” Ochsner said.
For information or to schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767) to request an appointment.
Upcoming donation sites and dates in Idaho Falls:
Tuesday, Jan. 18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Idaho Falls Blood Donation Center located at 1165 E. 17th St.
Friday, Jan. 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Idaho Falls Blood Donation Center located at 1165 E. 17th St.
Monday, Jan. 24, from noon to 6 p.m. at the Idaho Falls Blood Donation Center located at 1165 E. 17th St.
Other donation locations also are available and can be found on the Red Cross’ website.