Ammon Arts Community Theatre is bringing the strange and interesting musical “Little Shop of Horrors” to east Idaho. This cult classic show features a meek florist and his bloodthirsty, singing plant.
“Little Shop” will have its first performance 7 p.m. Thursday at Thunder Ridge High School, 4941 1st St. in Idaho Falls. There will also be performances 7 p.m. Friday; 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday; 7 p.m. Monday; and 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Many in the show have long been waiting to be involved in a production of “Little Shop.”
“I, and we as a group, are very excited to be doing ‘Little Shop of Horrors,’” said Jacob Meldrum, the show’s director. “There are a lot of people in our community that have been waiting their whole lives to do this show, and there just hasn’t been an opportunity (until now).”
Corbin Rasmussen plays the part of Seymour Krelborn and Jessica Wright plays the part of Audrey. Seymour is a mild-mannered florist secretly in love with Audrey, his co-worker at a flower shop.
When casting the main parts, Meldrum was looking for musical talent but also strong chemistry between Audrey and Seymour.
“You’ll find as you come to this show that Corbin Rasmussen … and Jessica Wright ... are incredible together,” Meldrum said. “They will make you fall in love with both characters, and they will break your heart when things don’t go the way (they’re) planned.”
“Little Shop” has an upbeat and fun tone for much of the show, but Meldrum noted it is a tragedy.
It deals with difficult themes and “the things people are willing to do to get out of a proverbial skid row,” Meldrum said.
At the beginning of the show, Seymour and Audrey are trapped in the poverty of skid row and long to escape.
“It’s a show about desperation,” Meldrum said. “It’s a show about the lies we tell ourselves and the excuses we make for ourselves to do things that we think will finally bring us happiness."
Seymour has long worked for the abrasive Mr. Mushnik at his flower shop. When he purchases an odd Venus fly-trap type plant, he sees an opportunity to escape his circumstances.
But Seymour finds there are consequences to his actions when his plant begins speaking and demands blood and he gives into its requests.
Seymour “is persuaded easily because he doesn’t have a lot of self-confidence. Because of that lack of self-confidence, he gets himself into a little bit of trouble," Rasmussen said.
“Little Shop” is a unique show with its strange plot and dark humor, but there is a sense of relatability in characters.
For instance, Seymour has feelings for Audrey and doesn’t tell her. Many people have been in that position, Rasmussen said.
And for Wright, she draws on her own relatable experiences to portray Audrey.
“I think a lot of the inspiration came from myself, especially myself in the awkward teenage years when there’s not a lot of self-esteem there,” Wright said.
At the beginning of the show, Audrey is caught in an abusive relationship with her boyfriend Orin Scrivello. However, she grows beyond these circumstances.
“One of the coolest things that I really hope audiences get from watching it is that you see a little bit of growth in Audrey,” Wright said.
The cast has faced some challenges in the form of Audrey II, the singing plant. Audrey II is performed by a puppeteer and a voice actor offstage. The voice actor is Kameron White.
“Starting to voice the character was a little difficult at first because I liked interacting with people on stage,” White said.
But after a few rehearsals and watching how everything was portrayed onstage, it was easier to visualize how he would talk to the characters, according to White.
Audrey II goes through various sizes during its stages of growth. The props for each growth stage were created by Meldrum and his “friends at Ammon Community Arts Theatre,” he said.
Meldrum hopes that audiences have a fun time at the show but “walk away thinking about that last part of the show."
The message of “Little Shop” is “take this exciting show and apply it. Think about what’s important to you. Think about the consequences of your actions as you do them,” Meldrum said.
Adult tickets are $12 and child and senior tickets are $10.
