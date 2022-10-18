Ammon Arts Community Theatre is bringing the strange and interesting musical “Little Shop of Horrors” to east Idaho. This cult classic show features a meek florist and his bloodthirsty, singing plant.

“Little Shop” will have its first performance 7 p.m. Thursday at Thunder Ridge High School, 4941 1st St. in Idaho Falls. There will also be performances 7 p.m. Friday; 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday; 7 p.m. Monday; and 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.