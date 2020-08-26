Though many industries may have taken a hit this summer, one item that has seen a sales boost is boats.
Even as early as this spring quarter, national sales reflected this sudden interest in boating. According to the National Marine Manufacturers Association, 70% of dealers nationwide saw increased sales this spring, sales of used boats had a 74% increase and overall boat sales were up 59% in May.
Local sales have reflected similar spikes.
“We completely sold out of inventory back in July, which has never happened before,” said Natalie Meyer, co-owner of Ultra Marine Performance in Idaho Falls.
Ultra Marine Performance has seen a 51% year-over-year sales increase this summer. Meyer attributes this spike to the coronavirus pandemic.
“COVID obviously had a huge impact on sales because everyone was just trying to find a way to social distance and get out of the house,” Meyer said.
Christian Hansen, manager at Idaho Water Sports, said he's worked in water sports sales for 15 years and he has never seen so many first-time boat buyers. Idaho Water Sports opened its newly constructed 13,000-square-foot building in March. Their inventory was sold out by June, which Hansen contributes partly to a slowdown in the supply chain after production was halted for a time during the pandemic.
However, he also believes there has been a growing interest in water sports this summer.
"I think money and time have shifted to things you can do with your family and things you can do closer to home," Hansen said.
The most common places Meyer's customers take their boats are Ririe Reservoir, Palisades Reservoir and Jackson Lake.
Local Denise Sutton has been boating on Palisades for the last 15 years. She has never seen the place so busy before.
“I can definitely tell you that the boat docks are way more crowded them ever before. … If you don’t get there early on a Saturday or holiday, you have to park clear up on the highway,” Sutton said.
Sutton said, despite the crowds, her family has found themselves spending much more time on their boat this summer because it’s a way to enjoy the outdoors without needing to make an effort to socially distance from other families.
"Many aren’t traveling this year, so they’re finding new ways to create family time. And what better way than on the water?” Meyer said.