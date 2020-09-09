A new spa and weight loss center will open in town next week. Tru Body Shaping will bring new types of aesthetic procedures to Idaho Falls. Owners Dalli and Owen Hobbes said they are “very excited” for people try their noninvasive “body shaping” procedures.
“It’s a new kind of technology. It’s not like cool sculpting or warm sculpting. It's noninvasive. There are lot of benefits without the risk of surgery,” Dalli said.
The business is located at 767 South Woodruff Avenue.
Tru Body Shaping will be the latest of several "medical spas" in the area to offer such procedures. Body shaping procedures have been growing in popularity across the country for some time. In fact, it’s one of the fastest-growing area of cosmetic dermatology.
The body contouring market, which includes noninvasive and minimally invasive fat reduction procedures, rose from $671.8 million in 2015 to over $6.1 billion in 2018, according to research and consulting firm GlobalData. That same research predicts it will reach a whopping $9.1 billion by 2024.
Tru Body Shaping will have two parts to it. The first will be a spa offering skin and beauty care services with a trained esthetician. These services will include micro-dermabrasion, targeted facials, micro-needling and teeth whitening.
The weight loss section will include machines that provide three types of services: ultrasonic cavitation, HIFU (High-intensity focused ultrasound) and radio-frequency skin tightening.
As with most procedures, experts recommend doing research and talking to a doctor beforehand a Mayo Clinic article said.
Tru Body Shaping will hold its grand opening from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 17. It will kick off with a Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony. More information can be found at trubodyshaping.com.