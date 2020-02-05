Eye of bird and toe of frog. Muscles of giraffe and blood vessels of dog.
Those aren't the ingredients for a bubbling witches' brew, they are among the more than 100 specimens that will be on display at the Museum of Idaho beginning in June for the "Body Worlds: Animals Inside Out" exhibit.
The animal exhibit coming to Idaho will be at the museum from June 18 through Jan. 2021. The display will take up more than 10,000 square feet across both floors of the museum and feature a world of animals ranging from chickens to humans to a 17-foot-tall preserved giraffe.
"Especially after hosting an exhibit like "Darwin and Dinosaurs," which looks at natural selection, this is a good follow-up to that to look at some of the similarities in creatures from around the world to ourselves," Museum Director of Exhibitions Rod Hansen said.
Body Worlds has been touring exhibits of preserved human remains around the world since the 1990s. The plastination process created by the German doctor Gunter von Hagens allows for the preservation and posed display of the majority of internal organs for humans and animals.
The Museum of Idaho hosted "Bodies: The Exhibition" back in 2011, a similar display of preserved humans that was run by a rival exhibition company. The 4,000 visitors who saw the final day of that exhibit set the single-day attendance record for the museum at the time.
Idaho Falls will be the smallest community in the United States that hosts the "Animals Inside Out" exhibit. Museum spokesman Jeff Carr said that Salt Lake City and its 1.2-million person metropolitan area had been the previous smallest city to feature "Animals Inside Out."
"We have developed a reputation in the museum community for punching well above our weight when it comes to hosting these exhibits," Carr said.
Hansen said the museum would begin moving in the exhibit soon after the current Darwin feature closes at the end of May. Tickets for the "Body Worlds" exhibit are expected to be $12 per adult.