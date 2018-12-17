Fire crews responded to a mercury spill in central Boise Monday morning, and officials would like to speak with anyone who may have been exposed to the chemical.
The spill occurred about 10:30 a.m. at the First Nation Pawn at 919 N. Orchard St., according to a written statement from the Boise Fire Department.
Char Jackson, spokeswoman for the Boise Fire Department, said a woman had a baby jar full of mercury and was on her way to dispose of the chemical. It fell out of her car, though, and splashed across the ground near the pawn shop. A man, who she didn't know and who wasn't connected to the pawn shop, tried to help her clean it up, Jackson said.
As of right now, though, officials aren't sure how he tried to clean the mercury up, which is why there's a concern for his health.
"Those are the dots we're trying to connect right now," Jackson said.
Mercury is a heavy, silver-white liquid, and while it releases toxic vapors, it doesn't have an odor, according to the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry. Mercury poisoning can cause a sore throat, headache, diarrhea, corrosive bronchitis with fever chills and damage to the central nervous system, according to the agency.
Boise Fire Department officials want to speak with anyone who was at that business at the time of the incident to determine if they’ve been exposed to mercury. They can call Ada County non-emergency dispatch at 208-377-6790.