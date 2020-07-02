BOISE — Boise officials condemned violence and racist language from pro-law enforcement counterprotesters who crashed a Black Lives Matter protest Tuesday night.
On Wednesday, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and several other members of council spoke out against the aggressive actions of some counterprotesters, some of whom wore white supremacist symbols and hurled racial slurs at the protesters who were calling for reforms to police spending. Counterprotesters, organized by a group called Idaho Liberty Dogs, outnumbered the Black Lives Matter group by a large margin. The larger group, carrying American and thin blue line flags, largely encircled the Black Lives Matter protesters and hemmed them up against the front of Boise City Hall.
Videos from the event show some attendees with clothes and tattoos with white supremacist symbols.
A message to Idaho Liberty Dogs on Facebook seeking comment was not returned Tuesday. The group posted to its Facebook page Wednesday afternoon: “Thank you to all who shared the event and made it a success. … Idahoans stood up to anarchist yesterday to let them know they will never take our great state.”
McLean sharply opposed the counterprotesters’ intimidation, use of racial slurs and white supremacist symbols “under the guise of ‘protection’” of law enforcement.
“There is no room for this in our city,” she said in her statement. “There is no room for this in our democratic society that enshrines the right to protest peacefully, dialogue constructively, and come together to build a stronger and more just community.”
A statement Tuesday night from the Boise Police Department said there were several “spirited” fights that were broken up by officers on scene, but there were no arrests. Wednesday morning, the department put out another statement saying the amount of confrontation in the crowd was “unprecedented,” but due to resources on scene were not able to make arrests at the protest.
To follow up, BPD officials said they are reviewing footage, following up on reported incidents and encouraged protesters to file reports with the department if they were victims of assault. City Council President Pro Tem Holli Woodings followed this up with a statement on Twitter encouraging people to come forward so they can “help us do better in the future.”
“I look at (the protest) as a learning experience,” she said in an interview Wednesday. “How do we better serve people assuming this is going to happen again at some point? We can’t really do that unless people file police reports because that’s how we get our information.”
City Council Member Lisa Sánchez said she saw allegations on social media that protesters who felt like they were in danger requested physical protection from the officers at the protest and were told to file a report. She did not directly lay blame on BPD, but she said the incident shows there might be additional training needed for the department on how to handle these clashes in the future
“I feel that marginalized communities who gather should feel supported by the police,” she said. “I think that will go a long way in healing this issue.”
City Council Member TJ Thomson stepped out into the crowd between the city council work session and the 6 p.m. meeting to observe. He said he was only there a short time, but he commended BPD for handling the situation “with class.”
“I wasn’t there more than a small segment of it and if there was violence or if individuals felt like they were assaulted in that way I wholeheartedly support them taking action to report that so it can be appropriately investigated,” he said, in an interview supporting McLean’s statement.