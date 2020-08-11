BOISE — Almost 30 veterans in Idaho’s homeless community have a new roof over their head.
This week, the city of Boise opened the doors of its second affordable housing project dedicated to the chronically homeless. Called a Valor Pointe, this Housing First project will combine housing assistance and access to social services provided by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to both give veterans experiencing long-term homelessness a permanent home and connect them to help with substance abuse, support groups and primary medical care.
Mayor Lauren McLean kicked off the virtual grand opening Tuesday by applauding the 26 veterans the project will be able to assist, as well as former Mayor Dave Bieter and Ada County Commissioner Diana Lachiondo who worked to get the project off the ground prior to McLean’s election.
“Many of these veterans have been chronically homeless and now have an opportunity to have a roof over their head and direct connection to people to help meet their needs after they served us,” she said. “When we talk about Boise as a city for everyone, it really is an idea that is illustrated by Valor Pointe itself, where we are seeking to welcome all comers and come up with creative solutions to provide a home for everyone.”
This is Boise’s second Housing First project to serve the chronically homeless. At the end of 2018, the city opened New Path Community Housing on Fairview Avenue as a place for close to 50 of Ada County’s chronically homeless. The project, funded through a patchwork of federal housing tax credits, city funds, private fundraising and housing assistance from the Boise City/Ada County Housing Authority, had over 80% of residents stably housed in its first year.
The idea behind Housing First is that it is more effective and fiscally responsible for the chronically homeless to be housed and supported in one place, instead of having those residents spending costly nights in jail, using the emergency room for all of their medical care and living in emergency shelters. A Boise State University study of New Path’s first year in operation found that permanently housing the chronically homeless saved the overall community $1 million in its first year of operation.
Valor Pointe is almost the same model as New Path, but social services will be provided by the VA rather than Terry Reilly Health Services. The building features:
- Classroom with computers and high-speed internet
- Gym
- Fully ADA-accessible rooms
- Community garden
The roughly $6 million project is funded in a similar structure to New Path. The low-income affordable housing tax credits from the U.S. Treasury were distributed by the Idaho Housing and Finance Association. The Boise City/Ada County Housing Authority will provide $3 million in rental assistance over the next 15 years through housing vouchers dedicated to veterans. The city of Boise contributed $1.5 million from HOME funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, general funds and exemptions of fees for the developer.
There were also private donations from Wells Fargo, Micron Technology, Inc., the HOME Partnership Foundation and others. Valor Pointe was developed by Northwest Real Estate Capital Corp., an affordable housing developer in the Treasure Valley which also developed New Path.
Dr. Caroll Berndt, chief of behavioral services at the Boise VA Medical Center, said she is excited about the possibilities to help the residents of Valor Pointe through the program, including primary medical care, substance abuse recovery, PTSD support and any other needs.
“As we move forward with housing our veterans at Valor Pointe, the Boise VA Medical Center and our behavioral health services continue to pledge our ongoing commitment to growth and resources we can clinically commit to all of the veterans who will be residing in this beautiful new facility,” Berndt said Tuesday.