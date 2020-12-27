What was once an eyesore filled with cheap, single-occupancy apartments, the Bonneville Hotel has been reborn as the Bonneville Apartments to become a major asset to Idaho Falls' downtown.
The former Bonneville Hotel was built in 1927 and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1984. That historic designation added a unique set of challenges to the major upgrade. In 2018, The Housing Company won a bid to develop the property.
Over the past two years, the Bonneville Hotel was basically gutted on the inside and rebuilt to have 35 new apartments with modern fixtures and amenities. Of the 35 apartments, four are priced at market value, one is set aside for the resident building manager and the remaining 30 are rented based on income. The apartments filled quickly starting in January. The ground floor is reserved for three commercial spaces. The new apartments feature bright white walls, wood floors, and modern hanging light fixtures.
“It’s been a good thing for downtown,” said Brad Cramer, director of Community Development Services Department for Idaho Falls. “It's still full as far as tenants go. The retail office space is empty. COVID hit at the wrong time for that.”
Cramer said the refurbished building has been a pick-me-up for downtown.
“People who knew what that (old) building was like are really amazed when they see it,” he said. “From how different the look is, how clean it is, the glass down on the front. It's such an asset visually in terms of a nice anchor for that north part of the downtown core.”
For the building’s exterior, The Housing Company hired a restoration expert who went through old newspapers to find photos of the original building. In 1951, granite was put over part of the exterior. When the granite was removed, much of the original artwork underneath was destroyed in the process. The goal was to make the exterior look as close to the original 1927 building as possible.
The interior couldn’t be preserved to the same extent as the exterior. The interior ended up being almost completely redone, with redesigned floor plans, new electrical, heating, ventilation and ventilation systems.
“We obviously had to gut the building because it was very dilapidated on the interior and required extensive upgrades,” said Kathryn Almberg, director of The Housing Company.
The Bonneville Apartments are the largest apartment complex in downtown Idaho Falls and Cramer said having more people living downtown helps stabilize downtown businesses.
“We have done market studies and housing studies, and we know there is certainly a higher demand for downtown living than there is a supply,” said Brad Cramer, director of Idaho Falls Community Development Services. “We hope that it brings a little bit more stability to the downtown population so that they can live and get their daily needs, such as shopping and work, close to home.”
Almberg explained that The Housing Company, a Boise-based subsidiary of the Idaho Housing and Finance Association, has added apartments in other downtowns in Idaho. According to her, when there aren’t enough people living downtown, the businesses located there can struggle.
“A lot of downtowns who don’t have many downtown residents, all the people come in and eat and all the people leave at 5 (o’clock). And then the restaurants and everyone else struggle on the off-hours, on the weekends and in the evenings,” Alberg said. “Downtowns are much more vibrant when there are people living and working in the downtown.”
Cramer said finding the right tenants to occupy the commercial part of the building has been a bit trickier.
“To some degree. You've got residents all around it so you have to think about things like noise and the hours of operation to make sure you’re not disturbing any residents,” Cramer said. “It's out of the norm for businesses who might want to relocate or expand. You're looking for a business that is comfortable with the unique flavor of space and location.”