The long-awaited reopening of the Bonneville Apartments was completed with a well-attended ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning.
What had once been Idaho Falls' finest hotel, the Bonneville has relaunched as five floors of affordable apartments, completing a major project for the Idaho Falls Redevelopment Agency and other partners.
"We are passionate about affordable housing and changing the image of what affordable housing looks like in the community," said Kathryn Almberg, director of The Housing Company which owns and manages the apartments.
The Bonneville Hotel was built in 1926 at a cost of $335,000, opened in 1927 to great fanfare and was dubbed Idaho Falls' first "skyscraper."
A May 31, 1927, edition of the Idaho Falls Times-Register referred to the Bonneville as the "hotel premier of the entire state of Idaho. A place of public entertainment and home, which is the last word and idea in modern hotel construction and management."
The hotel was initially converted into apartments in the late 1970s. The building, which was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1984, remained largely unchanged for decades after that until the Idaho Falls Redevelopment Agency started the ball rolling on the renovations under executive director Renee Magee.
"She sat across the street and looked at it day after day and never let us forget that we needed to eventually return the Bonneville to its former glory," chairman of the Redevelopment Agency Lee Radford said.
The Housing Company began managing the building in 2018 and invested $2 million in the renovations to create affordable housing. A partnership between Optum Idaho and Enterprise Housing Credits provided an additional $8.8 million for the renovation, largely through tax credits for low-income housing.
Almberg said that 32 of the 35 apartments at the Bonneville had been rented out as of Thursday morning. The ground floor also remains available, with room for up to three commercial businesses.
To celebrate the ribbon-cutting, Optum provided gift baskets full of cleaning supplies and other gifts to the current residents. Tylee Wright, who was born in Idaho Falls and moved from her parent's house into the Bonneville earlier this month, was presented with one of the baskets during the keynote speeches.
"Growing up here, I had always heard about what the hotel used to be like. When they started talking about putting the affordable housing in, I started really paying attention," Wright said.
Wright has enjoyed her first few weeks at the Bonneville, saying that she liked the view from her new apartment and that the building staff has been easy to work with.
The ribbon-cutting for the apartments was marked by the guests in attendance and was recognized by many of the state's politicians. The Idaho Senate approved a resolution honoring the hotel on Wednesday, and U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo wrote a congratulatory note to the city for the hotel's preservation into the Senate congressional record on Tuesday. The federal recognition was cosigned by Sen. Jim Risch and Rep. Mike Simpson.
"The renewal of this landmark honors the founders of the county and those who worked to build and renovate the hotel and preserve this historic building for generations to come. Congratulations on this local transformation," the statement read.
Gov. Brad Little also sent a letter to the partners behind the Bonneville, thanking them for preserving the historic building and remembering the "beauty of each new home emerging" when he toured the development last year.