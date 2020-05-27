The hotel industry is one of the most important sectors of the local economy. In 2018, Bonneville County hotels reported more than $48 million in total revenue.
Yet that revenue is declining in the face of the coronavirus. With many people afraid to travel during a pandemic and others disappointed to hear their favorite attractions are closed, local hotels have seen large numbers of cancellations and a decline in bookings.
Hotels in Idaho Falls have lost an average of 58% of their guests since the pandemic began, according to the Eastern Idaho COVID-19 Economic Report. And the issue isn’t unique to Bonneville County. Rexburg hotels reportedly lost 91% of their guests and Rigby hotels lost 45% of their bookings.
“I think everyone in town who has driven through the hotel sector has seen the empty parking lots over the last couple of months,” said Chip Schwarze, CEO of the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce.
In Idaho Falls, the Idaho Falls Auditorium District, which is raising funds for an event center, receives a 5% room occupancy tax from all hotels, motels and other short-term rentals located within city limits. In 2019 that added up to $2,407,599.
Recent tax numbers show just how much the local hotel industry has been hurting. Between December and February, hotel tax revenue held relatively steady when compared to the previous year. The numbers never fluctuated more than 2% each month. Then, March hit. In March, hotel tax revenue fell by 29.87%. In March 2019, the Auditorium District received $137,349.48 in bed tax revenue. In March 2020, it received $96,322.39.
The long-awaited Mountain America Center is being built primarily through funding from hotel tax revenue. As a result of the lowered numbers, construction of the center has been put on hold.
“We are waiting for tourism to return to normal so we can continue finalizing our financing plan for construction of the Event Center. Fortunately, we live in a great area, that is close to two national parks, and that give us confidence that tourism will recover quickly in our area,” said Rob Spear, executive director of the Idaho Falls Auditorium District.
While April and May hotel tax revenue numbers are not yet available, Rusty Landon, CEO of InnTrusted, says business at his five hotels has been “in the toilet.” Landon isn’t expecting those numbers to improve any time soon. A lot of revenue comes from foreign tour buses stopping on their way Yellowstone National Park. However, many such tour bus companies have canceled their trips this summer.
Schwarze has seen similar circumstances across eastern Idaho.
“It’s not going to be a record-breaking summer. I would anticipate we’re going to see hotel revenue this year off by in the neighborhood of 30% to 40%,” Schwarze said. “It’s going to be a severe impact, but we are starting to see a recovery and we will come back.”
According to Schwarze, hotels have had to cope with their financial losses in much the same way other hard-hit industries have.
“We’ve seen furloughs; we’ve seen people laid off; we’ve seen budgets tighten. We’ve seen the payroll protection come through, and we’ve seen small business administration loans. They have taken advantage of the different opportunities that are out there to help them ease their way through this. But what we really need to see is people coming and visiting again,” Schwarze said.
While the lack of visitors to the city has had severe financial repercussions for local lodging, its implications are likely far wider-reaching. Hotel guests don’t stay locked away behind closed doors. They go out into the community. They eat dinner, visit the zoo and shop downtown. Tourists spent millions of dollars at restaurants and local attractions last year. And those tourism dollars support approximately 3,700 jobs in Bonneville County.
As peak tourist season draws near, Idaho Falls may find itself tightening its belt as the state’s third most profitable industry takes a serious blow.