A former Victor resident, Tommy Hawkins died in an avalanche Friday.
Multiple friends of Hawkins in Teton Valley confirmed his death to the Teton Valley News and his sister Angela Hawkins Spencer posted a memorial on her Facebook page 12 hours ago.
At approximately 6:12 p.m. on Friday, emergency Search and Rescue personnel from Bonneville and Teton County, Idaho responded to the Cabin Creek area on the Victor side of Fog Mountain in Bonneville County to a report of an avalanche.
At least three adult riders were on snowmobiles in that area where the avalanche occurred according to Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. Hawkins was overcome by the slide and unable to get out. Recovery of the victim has resumed today said Sgt. Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville Sheriff's Office.
Hawkins was a 2001 graduate of Teton High School in Driggs and currently resided in Layton, Utah.
According to the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center, this is the first fatality in Idaho season. There have been two avalanche deaths in Wyoming, both snowmobilers, this season. Recent heavy snows and cold temperatures have put the avalanche danger in the Teton Valley area at "considerable" in the higher areas of the backcountry.
Back country users should check www.jhavalanche.org for snow conditions.
The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office reminds back country travelers that avalanche conditions are very high right now and we urge you to use extreme caution. Always prepare for avalanche and winter emergencies and survival before you go and make safety a priority. Conditions such as these make it very dangerous for Deputies and emergency personnel to rescue people in these areas. A moment of preparation or caution before you proceed can mean the difference between life or death.