To those who knew her, Beverly Ann Aldana was the friendliest woman in the world. She loved her children, made friends with everyone.
“Her entire life was spent helping, loving, and serving others,” her family wrote in her obituary after she died at age 86 in September. “She was a master of unconditional love. Perhaps that is why she had the blessing of gently passing away in her sleep.”
Aldana’s sons were surprised, given her loving and friendly nature, when her death certificate indicated she may not have died gently. On her death certificate, signed by Bonneville County Coroner Rick Taylor on Nov. 29, Aldana’s causes of death are listed as cardio/respiratory arrest and methanol toxicity. Aldana was residing in a long-term care center at the time of her death.
“We never imagined it would happen like that,” said Steven Aldana, Beverly’s son.
Weeks later Steven and his brothers would learn their mother was not, in fact, poisoned. When collecting a sample from Beverly, Chief Deputy Coroner Greg Black said he took a sample from her remains after she was embalmed. The embalming fluid meant tests mistakenly concluded Beverly was killed by methanol.
Steven said the confusion caused distress among the family. An anonymous tipster had claimed Beverly had been murdered by one of her sons. Steven said he did not believe either of his brothers would kill their mother, or that she would poison herself.
Both Steven and Taylor told the Post Register that police looked into Beverly’s death and found no evidence of foul play.
“As you know there was an anonymous caller that suggested that my brother … perpetrated murder,” Steven wrote in a Dec. 6 email to Taylor. “Now that methanol toxicity is also documented we are having grave concerns about the nature of my mother’s passing. Any additional clarification you can share regarding this recent information will help us decide to move on or open and official investigation.”
On Dec. 16, Taylor responded.
“Beverly’s certificate is being amended to remove the methanol toxicity,” the email stated. “When reviewing lab results I was not aware that fluids were drawn post embalming. This would account for the Methanol. An affidavit for change has been requested from the Vital records office and will be changed as soon as we received it.”
What followed was three months of silence as the Aldana brothers reached out to the coroner’s office repeatedly and received no response.
“Using a death certificate to tell a family that a recently departed family member suffered death by poisoning is traumatizing, especially when no such poisoning occurred,” Steven wrote in an email to Taylor. “This should never happen in a competent coroner’s office.”
Taylor told the Post Register that this was the only time a mistake had been made connected to the embalmment of a deceased person.
“This has never happened before, at least in my 20 years of association with the coroner’s office,” Taylor said.
The Bonneville County Coroner is an elected position. Taylor is serving his third term, having first been appointed to the position in 2012. The position of coroner requires that the candidate be at least 21 years old, have lived in the county for one year. They have to attend 24 hours of training. The job is part-time and pays $34,018 annually.
According to Taylor, a toxicology examination was performed on Beverly later than was typical because her death was not suspicious.
After the anonymous tip was made claiming one of her sons killed her, Black, the chief deputy coroner, took a sample from the vitreous, a liquid between the lens and retina of the eyeball.
On Friday, Taylor and Black gave contradictory explanations of what had happened. Taylor said the sample was taken without Black being aware Beverly had been embalmed.
Black, however, said he knew Beverly had been embalmed and that methanol would appear in the toxicology report. When asked why it was listed as a cause of death, Black ended the conversation with the Post Register. In a follow-up call, he referred questions to Taylor.
On Monday, Taylor said Black had signed off on the toxicology report. Taylor said he only learned from Black that the sample was taken post-embalmment after the Aldana family questioned the results.
Steven Aldana said he sent emails to the coroner’s office several times between December and March asking for an update on the death certificate, without receiving a response.
According to Taylor, his office reached out to the Idaho Bureau of Vital Records and Health Statistics and filed an affidavit to change Beverly’s death certificate. He said he confirmed Monday that the change had been made and said the family needed to contact the funeral home to receive an updated death certificate.
Taylor blamed the Aldana family for the confusion Monday, saying his office does not issue death certificates.
“We’re getting beat up by a family who hasn’t done their part,” Taylor said.
Steven countered that the confusion could have been avoided if the coroner had responded to his emails sooner.
{div}”I only hope others are not treated as I and my family have been treated and that you can make your office the professional office it purports to be,” Steven wrote in an email to Taylor on Monday.{/div}